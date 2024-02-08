Police Nab Phone Snatcher, Recovers Items In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has nabbed one Zahraddeen Ja’afaru, ‘m’ for phone theft from the Angwan Jaba neighbourhood of Lafia, the state capital.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested after a complaint was filed with the Nigeria Police’s ‘A’ Division in Lafia on Tuesday.

Nansel added that robbers were believed to have broken into a residence behind Sabo Garage in Lafia and stolen three mobile phones and a power bank.

“Police operatives attached to the said Division carried out a comprehensive investigation which led to the arrest of one Zahraddeen Ja’afaru ‘M’ of Angwan Jaba, Lafia.

READ ALSO:

“A search warrant was executed at his residence where four (4) stolen phones and a power bank were recovered.

“Furthermore, seventy-one (71) SIM cards of different network service providers were also recovered as exhibits,” Nansel stated.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect has admitted to his involvement in a number of housebreakings, thefts, and phone snatchings from members of the public in Lafia and its surrounding areas.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has, however, directed the Divisional Police Officer to step up efforts to apprehend the suspect’s accomplices.

CP Nadada emphasized the need to conduct a comprehensive investigation and demanded immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.