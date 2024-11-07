Police Nab Owner As Dogs Kill Security Guard In Lagos

Share

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the owner of three dogs that allegedly attacked and killed a security guard at the Pinnock Estate in the Lekki area of the state.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user with the handle @itzbasito, the security guard, who is yet to be identified, was seen lying dead as the Boerboel dogs approached his lifeless body.

The user stated that the dog owner unknowingly allowed the dogs to roam freely, leading to the attack that claimed the life of the estate guard on Monday night. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that following the unfortunate mauling of a security man to death by three dogs in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki on Tuesday, November 5.

Hundeyin in his verified X handle on Tuesday said that the State Police Command has arrested the owner of the dogs, Salisu Mustapha and confiscated the dogs pending the outcome of discreet investigations that have since commenced.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, he said assures residents of the estate and the entire people of Lagos State that the ongoing investigations would be brought to a conclusive end and justice would be served as appropriate.

