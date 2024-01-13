Police Nab Notorious Motorcycle Snatcher In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended an alleged notorious motorcycle snatcher in Dan Bami Village of Hunkuyi Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest of journalists in Kaduna State, on Friday, January 12, 2024.

According to him, in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime. However, the suspect revealed the names of his other accomplices.

Hassan said: “On January 12, at about 1805hrs, acting on credible information, the surveillance team, in collaboration with Kaduna State Vigilance Service, stormed Dan Bami Village and arrested the suspect.

He added that an investigation was underway and that the command’s agents were still on the trail of the other accused fleeing suspects.

He also appealed for timely and useful information from the public to enable the command to take proactive measures.