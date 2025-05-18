Police Nab Notorious Kidnapper, Recover AK‑49 Rifle

Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnapper, armed robber, and cattle rustler, Abashe Gizo, following an intelligence‑led operation in Lafia, the state capital.

Gizo was apprehended at the bustling Shinge cattle market after an intensive manhunt.

His arrest comes days after a 21‑year‑old woman, Fatima Salisu, was detained in Azuba for attempting to transport 481 rounds of ammunition to Katsina State.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, Gizo—who had long been on the command’s wanted list—confessed to his crimes under interrogation.

He led investigators to his hideout in Ruwan Baka village, Doma Local Government Area, where officers recovered an AK‑49 rifle (Breach No. 453144) and a loaded magazine.

“Following credible and actionable intelligence, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department apprehended Gizo at Shinge Market,” the statement read. “He has been wanted for multiple offenses, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling.”

Commissioner of Police Shettima Jauro Mohammed reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eliminating criminality across Nasarawa State. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“This major breakthrough, coming on the heels of Fatima Salisu’s arrest, underscores our resolve to root out crime and safeguard all communities in the state,” CP Mohammed said.

