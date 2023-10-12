Police Nab Notorious Bandit Leader Behind Kebbi Students’ Abduction

The Police Special Tactical Squad and the Intelligence Response Team of the Department of Force Intelligence have apprehended a notorious bandit commander in Zamfara State.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the bandit leader, Auwal Abdullahi acknowledged being involved in the 2021 kidnapping of several students from the Federal Government College in Yauri, Kebbi State.

Adejobi made this known on Wednesday while conducting the parade of 54 arrested criminals and suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and gun runners, among others, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking with a journalist, Abdullahi said that he conspired to abduct the students along with another bandit commander, Kachala Dogogide and that they were then taken to Dansadau woodland in Zamfara State.

In order to conduct the raid, Dogogide allegedly brought roughly 100 men to the school.

Adejobi said: “Upon his arrest, he confessed to having participated in the kidnap of the students on June 17, 2021, which he did in collaboration with one Kachala Dogogide of Dansadau forest, in Zamfara State, who happened to be the gang leader who led about 100 men to the school for the raid.”

The police spokesman also disclosed that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team have arrested Jabbi Nasani and Zayyan Muhammad, who are both major suppliers of arms and ammunition to these bandits.

He added, “In an operation on August 12, 2023, operatives of the D STS received critical intelligence about banditry syndicates causing havoc in Gus and its neighbouring areas in Zamfara State. “Swift, intelligent action was taken leading to the apprehension of Jabbi Nasani and Zayyan Muhammad, who are both major suppliers of arms and ammunition to these bandits. Four AK-47 weapons, five AK-47 magazines, three fake AK-47 rifles, and 17 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were all found during this operation. The suspects have already faced criminal charges.