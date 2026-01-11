Police Nab Notorious Armed Robber On Wanted List In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Kabiru Isah, who had been on the police wanted list, at Azuba Centre, a suburb of Lafia, in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

Isah was arrested alongside another suspect, Monday Bulus, on January 10, 2026, at about 10:00 p.m., by operatives of the Anti-Robbery Section of the Command following credible intelligence.

The suspects have been linked to a series of armed robbery operations across Nasarawa State.

Items recovered from them include one G3 rifle without a serial number and one pump-action rifle.

Confirming the arrest in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, said the suspects were apprehended while attempting to carry out another criminal operation.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had entered Lafia through Azuba Centre and were lurking in the area with the intention of committing robbery, unaware that they were already under police surveillance.

“Acting on credible intelligence, on 10/01/2026 at about 2200hrs, police operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Robbery Section arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects, Kabiru Isah and Monday Bulus, who had been on the Command’s wanted list for their involvement in several robbery operations across the State,” the statement said.

It added that a follow-up operation conducted on Sunday, January 11, 2026, led to the recovery of the pump-action rifle.

SP Nansel further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, commended the officers involved for their professionalism and gallantry and ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

He assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, while urging officers and men of the Command to sustain the onslaught against crime and criminality in the state.