Police Nab Niger Republic National, Others For Alleged Kidnapping In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have apprehended a 28-year- old Nigerien identified as Suleman Harruna and two others for alleged involvement in kidnapping.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the suspects were arrested in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Edo State Security Corps. Ikoedem said the suspects were arrested at Illushi and Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government Area.

She said the Nigerien who had earlier been placed on the Command’s wanted list, was apprehended during a security operation in the area. She said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Ubiaja Division on February 17, at about 6:00 pm through technical intelligence.

The Command’s image maker added that the suspects were identified by some of the victims they had kidnapped. “Following disturbing reports of kidnapping incidents in the surrounding communities in Edo Central, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, personally led a strategic operational deployment to Edo Central.

“The commissioner spent six days in the area from 16th to 22nd February, carrying out on-the-spot security assessments, restrategising operational approaches and repositioning personnel for more effective policing.

“During this operation, forests around Ubiaja were identified as one of the key areas of security concern and were accordingly placed under intensified surveillance and operational focus.

“Since the strategic deployment and operational restructuring, Ubiaja Division under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer has continued to record notable successes in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“One of such breakthroughs occurred on February 17, at about 1800hrs when operatives of Ubiaja Division through technical intelligence arrested a suspected kidnapper, Suleman Harruna ‘m’, aged 28, a national of the Republic of Niger who resides in Kaba, Kogi State.

“During interrogation, members of the Hausa/Fulani community were invited for identification and the suspect was identified as a member of a notorious kidnapping gang alongside one other.