Police Nab Man Over Alleged Robbery, Recover Pistol In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday, arrested one Chibuzor Nworie, over alleged robbery at Onuebonyi Junction in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Spokesman of the command in a statement said the arrest took place in the early hours of yesterday.

Ukandu explained that the suspect was apprehended after the command received a distress call about a gang of thieves operating in the area.

According to him, upon arrival of the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but operatives pursued them and successfully arrested Nworie, while the others escaped.

The spokesman noted that a search had revealed a locallymade single-barrel pistol with a live cartridge in his possession.

“Following the pledge of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adaku UcheAnya, not to give criminals breathing space, operatives of the command attached to the Central Police Station arrested one Chibuzor Nworie at Onuebonyi Junction, who was involved in armed robbery.

Ukandu said the operatives are on the trail of the fleeing suspects while the suspect in custody would be arraigned upon conclusion of the investigation. He noted that CP UcheAnya has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The Commissioner also urges residents of the state to report any suspicious activities in their area to the nearest police station or to contact the command control room in case of emergency at 07064515001,” the Spokesman added.

