Police Nab Man Over Alleged Murder Of Wife

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Emmanuel Okpara, for allegedly beating his 40-years-old wife, Patience Johnson, to death over an undisclosed matter. The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said that one Destiny, who claimed to be the son of the woman, reported the case on Tuesday to Elere Police Division. He said Destiny reported that on Monday, at about 1.40 p.m., he received a phone call that his mother’s husband, allegedly beat her and inflicted injuries on her, leading to her vomiting blood. Hundeyin said Destiny rushed to see the mother in the early morning on Tuesday and did not meet the mother’s husband at home. “Destiny subsequently rushed his mother to Orile Agege General Hospital, where she was admitted for medical treatment. The mother’s husband was later arrested and detained.

