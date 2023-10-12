Police Nab Man For Stealing 2 Female Horses In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended a man over the alleged stealing of two cows in Chekungi village, Bida Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO who spoke in Minna, the state capital said the arrest of the suspect was made following a report received by the Division.

He explained that the previous Monday, a report about missing horses from a farm in Chekungi village was lodged at the Division.

It was reported on Sunday, October 3, 2023, around 9:11 a.m., two female horses were taken from the stable, which housed approximately five horses.

According to the PPRO, “The complainant strongly suspected one Ahmed Abubakar Aliyu of Zaria, Kaduna, who was in the farm and had been visiting the farm for horse grooming and racing.”

He further disclosed that the suspect was immediately arrested from the farm and during interrogation, confessed to the crime.

According to Abiodun, the suspect initially transported the two horses to a nearby bush, after which he arranged for a vehicle from a park to convey the horses to Kaduna for a fee of N100,000.

“Based on the confession, the driver of the vehicle was contacted and he dropped the horses at Mararaban-Jos, Kaduna, and another vehicle was arranged to convey the horses back to Bida,” the police spokesperson added.

Abiodun noted that the investigation of the case is ongoing, adding that the suspect will be made to face the law.