Police Nab Man For Impregnating 15-year-old Daughter In Ondo

…arrest another for procuring an abortion for teenager.

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested one Oyewole Adamolekun for impregnating his 15-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old man, Azeez Lamidi, for procuring abortion for a 14-year-old girl in different parts of the state.

Adamolekun, a male resident of Taye Village, Lafa 2, Ajue town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state was arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in a prolonged incestuous sexual relationship with his biological daughter, aged 15, which has resulted in pregnancy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the case came to public attention when one Mr. Julius Olusola, a resident of the same area, lodged a formal complaint at the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters, Ondo. He said the report alleged that the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was three years old.

Acting swiftly on the report, officers of the Division arrested the suspect, while the victim was immediately taken to a medical facility where an ultrasound examination confirmed that she was 19 weeks and two days pregnant. Alayande said the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He said the suspect was currently in police custody, and the case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for diligent investigation and expedited prosecution. Also, the police spokesman said Lamidi, a 49-yearold resident of No. 64 Eegun, Akoko was arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl and inducing her abortion through the administration of drugs.