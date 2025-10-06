Police Nab Man For Allegedly Killing Wife In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a middleaged man, identified as TJ, for allegedly killing his wife, Queen, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was said to have murdered his wife on Tuesday, Sept. 30 with an axe and fled the scene after the incident.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the couple had earlier celebrated the birthday of their two-year-old son before the tragedy. “There was no sign of a quarrel between them. We all went to bed that night, but by morning, neighbours didn’t see them come out and assumed they were still asleep.

“It was their little boy who later came out of the room with bloodstains on his body “When people saw the stains and noticed he wasn’t injured, they rushed into the room and found the woman lying lifeless in a pool of blood, her throat slit,” the source said. The source added that the husband was nowhere to be found and was suspected to have fled immediately after committing the act.

The matter was said to have been subsequently reported to the Auchi Police Division, which launched a manhunt for the suspect. Confirming the development, CSP Moses Yamu, spokesperson of the police command yesterday in Benin, said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

“The suspect has been apprehended and moved to the State CID for proper investigation,” Yamu said. He added that the command would ensure that justice was served in the case.