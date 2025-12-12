Police Nab Man For Alleged Murder Of Nursing Mother, Baby In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 35-year-old Sahabi Rabi’u, a suspect in connection with the mur- der of a 30-year-old nursing mother and her 10-monthold baby in Sheme, Faskari Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, yesterday in Katsina. He said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence by conspiring with a friend, now at large, to lure the victims to the outskirts of Sheme village, where they were killed.

“The victims’ bodies were burnt and thrown into a nearby well.” The PPRO explained that investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in a paternity dispute with the victim that led to the brutal murder.

He stated that the suspects allegedly conspired and eliminated the victim and her baby. “The bodies of the victims have been recovered, and the suspect is in custody,” the PPRO said.

He further said that efforts were being made to ensure the arrest of the other fleeing suspect. Aliyu further said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, has condemned the act, describing it as “barbaric and inhumane.” He assured the public that the command would ensure “justice is served, as no stone will be left unturned during the investigation.”