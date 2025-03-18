Police Nab Man For Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend In A’Ibom

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said that it apprehended one suspect for alleged murder of his girlfriend, Emem Effanga, 39.

This was contained in a statement yestyerday in Uyo, by DSP Timfon John, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

John said that sometime in February, the command received a report that the deceased was found dead in her apartment under suspicious circumstances.

She said that upon arrival at the scene, operatives observed visible marks of violence on her face and neck, suggesting she had been beaten and strangled to death.

“The scene was processed, evidence documented, and the body was evacuated to the hospital, where she was confirmed clinically dead by medical personnel.

“The corpse was thereafter deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. “Following swift investigations, detectives traced the last person seen with the deceased to be the suspect, who had visited her residence on February 6.

The suspect was later tracked to a church in Uyo, where he attempted to escape upon sighting police operatives, but was swiftly pursued and apprehended,” the PPRO said.

The police spokesperson added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to visiting the victim that morning and demanding to use her phone to take pictures for his birthday celebration on social media.

According to John, the suspect said that a struggle ensued when the deceased refused him the use of her phone.

“During the struggle, he overpowered her, strangled her with his hands, and struck her head on the floor with fist blows, leaving her unconscious before fleeing with her phone, an Itel Super Phone.”

She said that the deceased phone was recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest, adding that a postmortem examination had been conducted, and the cause of death had been officially documented by a pathologist.

