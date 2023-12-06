Police nab man, 24, who raped 8-year-old boy, others in Benue

The Benue State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged rape of an eight year old boy. The Command also announced the arrest of a false alarmist of genital theft and detained him for defamation of character.

Commissioner of Police in the state, George Chuku, disclosed this while parading various criminal suspects at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi. Chuku said that the suspected rapist, one Abara Elias had last Friday 1/12/2023 at about 1900 hours, lured the little boy, Oryina 8, to an uncompleted building in the area while the parents, who are neighbours, were away from home and had carnal knowledge of the child.

The child, CP Chuku said, “has been taken to hospital for treatment while the suspect has been arraigned in court.”

Chuku also said that the false genital theft alarmist, one Iji Joseph on 2/12/2023 at about 1100hrs came into contact with a 27-year-old Corp member, serving at Wanune Orientation Camp, Mark Akpobari of Rivers State origin in Wurukum area of Makurdi town.