Police Nab Leader Of Eiye Confraternity In Ondo, Recover Charms

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a notorious leader of the Eiye Confraternity, Tomiwa Akinwale, popularly known as Bella, for alleged cult-related activities and murder.

Bella had been on the police watchlist for allegedly hacking a man to death during a rival cult clash in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state. He was also under surveillance in connection with other murder cases and violent activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, said the suspect is alleged to be the leader of the notorious Eiye Confraternity operating within Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), and its environs.

Jimoh stated that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received by the Anti-Cultism Squad I, indicating that the suspect had been sighted around NEPA Junction in Akure. Acting swiftly on the information, operatives mobilized to the location and successfully apprehended the suspect without incident.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to the killing of one Ojo Peter, which occurred on 12 December 2025 in Owo. The incident had raised concerns within the community and was suspected to be connected to cult-related rivalry.

Further intelligence revealed that the suspect was recently featured on a cult-related social media platform, Naija Confra, for allegedly participating in an attack on suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity along Fasawe Street in Owo. The attack was reportedly part of an ongoing supremacy battle between rival cult groups in the area.

During the arrest, a search of the suspect led to the recovery of several items suspected to be criminal charms, believed to be used for protection and intimidation during cult activities.

The suspect has been charged in court on a six-count charge bordering on murder and other offenses. Efforts are also underway to identify, track, and apprehend other members of the syndicate linked to him.

Jimoh reiterated the Command’s firm stance against cultism and other violent crimes, assuring residents that intelligence-driven operations would continue to dismantle criminal networks threatening the peace and security of communities across the state.