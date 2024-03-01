Police Nab Imo Varsity Student For Stabbing FUTO Student To Death

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Francis Marvellous, a 300-level student at the State University, (IMSU), Owerri, for allegedly stabbing Chinagorom Marvellous Kingsley’m’, a 22-year-old final-year student to death at the Federal University of Technology, (FUTO) Owerri.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, said the arrest was the result of a quick response by police operatives on convoy patrol to a distress call from FUTO’s Chief Security Officer, (CSO), retired DSP Patrick Egwu, who promptly arrested the suspect, who was nearly lynched at the scene by an angry mob.

The CP said,” The body of the victim was recovered and rushed to Federal Medical Center, Owerri where he was confirmed dead and deposited at the mortuary.

“On interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that he had a heated argument with personnel of the University’s Man O’ War Unit on 29/03/2024 at about 2200hrs during which he brought out a knife he neatly concealed in his trousers and stabbed the victim to death.

He mentioned three others who were with him during the fight. They include his brother Francis Promise, Prince and a man popularly known as Soji.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the suspects at large and ascertain their involvement in the case. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID.

“The Command, therefore, is using this medium to dispel the false narratives making the rounds on social media that the victim was stabbed to death by Hausa Fulani/Northern, warning that the misinformation is the handiwork of mischief makers who want to provoke unnecessary intertribal conflict between the good people of Imo State and the Northerners residing in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take charge of the case and ensure that the suspects involved in this case and purveyors of fake news are arrested made to face the full wrath of the law.”