Police Nab Illegal Immigrants, Gun Runner, Murder Suspect in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 10 illegal immigrants who smuggled themselves and one person into the country from the Republic of Benin and Congo.

Also, the command arrested a criminal gang involved in the brutal armed robbery and murder of a 25-year-old man, Nwike Sabbat, which occurred on July 29 in Ondo City.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal said the illegal immigrants criminally conspired to bring one Nzaou Yelica Christ-Olse (Male, 29 years, Congolese) into Nigeria without his consent.

He said the victim was deceived under the pretense of receiving assistance to start an online business, and was later abandoned by the group upon arrival.

Lawal said the individuals were discovered to have illegally smuggled themselves into Nigeria from the Republic of Benin saying some of them had expired international passports. In contrast, others had no valid travel documents whatsoever.