Police Nab Four Suspected Kidnappers In Adamawa

The Police in Adamawa State Command on Friday said it’s operatives arrested no fewer than four individuals over allege kidnapping of one Aminu Alhaji Shehu and another Ali Alhaji Shehu, both residents of Tudun Wada in Michika Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the police command, saying the arrest of the suspects were successful due to the coordination with military personnel.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Abdullahi, 39, from Mubi South Local Government Area, and Ibrahim Garba, 35, from Askira Uba Local Government Area, Borno State.

In the statement signed by police image maker, Suleiman Nguroje, the other two are Isa Ahmadu, 30, a native of Dawarsa, Yobe State, and Bulama Ahmadu, 20.

The police claimed, the suspects were captured after organizing and kidnapping the two victims in the home of one of them, Ali Alhaji Shehu.

According to the police statement, “another coordinated crime-fighting strategy was carried out in collaboration with hunters at Gamu Hill.”

The report also states that, one of the kidnappers who had been terrorizing Jada, Ganye, and the surrounding villages was neutralized during the Gamu Hill operation, and one AK-47 rifle was retrieved.