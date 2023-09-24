Police Nab Female Suspect Declared Wanted

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced it has taken into custody a suspect on its wanted list, Peace Robert, following her declaration in connection with a string of fraudulent activities.

Sunda Telegraph gathered that the suspect was wanted in connection to activities involving criminal conspiracy, threats to life, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and actions likely to incite a breach of peace.

Prior to Robert’s arrest, the police reported that the suspect had consistently refused to cooperate with their requests for engagement.

The police have stated that her non-cooperation led to her being designated as a person of interest on July 22, as her purported activities had reportedly impacted several individuals, including the petitioner.

The police further noted, “It is essential to correct any misconceptions regarding allegations of police misconduct. The assertion that the police surrounded and threatened Ms Robert’s life is categorically false.

READ ALSO:

“Police Operatives acted upon credible intelligence on her whereabouts received from a concerned member of the public, enabling them to locate and apprehend Ms Robert.

“At present, Ms Robert is in custody, and the investigative process will continue with the utmost diligence and impartiality.”

The police said the suspect would be given the opportunity to present her perspective during the course of the investigation, “ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of her involvement or lack thereof in the alleged fraudulent activities.”

The police force has encouraged Nigerians who have fallen victim to fraud or have pending cases involving the suspect to come forward and cooperate with the police investigators who are handling the matter.

The Police Special Fraud Unit, located within the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja, is actively investigating Robert’s alleged involvement in a series of fraudulent activities, impersonation, and cyberstalking cases.

“Upon conclusion of Police investigations into more available credible evidence, Ms Peace will be charged to court,” the police said.