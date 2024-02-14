Police Nab Ex-Military Personnel Supplying Uniforms To Bello Turji, Others

A former Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer who was providing military camouflage and other accessories to bandits terrorising Zamfara State has been apprehended by the police.

Ahmed Mohammed who only served in the NAF for five years until the military court-martialed him for an unidentified offence was stationed at the Air Force Base in Kaduna.

ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, Police spokeswoman while speaking on Mohammed’s arrest said Mushiri Abubakar, a criminal gang supplier, was sold military camouflage and other accessories by the fired NAF soldiers, adding that the two had previously provided military camouflage to Bello Turji, the state’s most infamous robber, and his gang.

Adejobi enumerated things confiscated from both Mohammed and Abubakar during the suspects’ Tuesday parade at the Special Tactical Squad-Intelligence Response Team headquarters in Abuja. These items included ten sets of military camouflage uniforms and ten camel packs.

READ ALSO:

Two military hats, three cardigans, three T-shirts, two belts, and three anklets were among the other goods found. It was also reported that the items were seized while being transported from Kaduna to Zamfara for the benefit of bandits.

The senior police officer stated. “On December 20, 2023, at about 1230hrs, the operatives of the FID-STS intercepted the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state, specifically Shinkafi LGA,”

“In the process, a spot search was conducted and the following items were recovered; 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets. “The two suspects were arrested. The Mushiri Abubakar is a childhood friend of one Air Force personnel attached to the Air Force base in Kaduna state who served for only five years before being court marshalled and introduced the idea of selling military accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar. “Further investigation revealed that same Mushiri Abubakar had supplied military materials to the Notorious Bello Turji.”