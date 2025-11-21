Police Nab Ebonyi Council Boss’s Aide For Alleged Human Trafficking

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said that it arrested one Mr Chukwudi Nwite popularly known as “Igbaoto” for alleged human trafficking.

SP Joshua Ukandu, the Spokesman of the command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki.

He said Nwite, a Special Assistant (SA) on Internal Security to Mr Ikechukwu Ogboffia, Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of the state, allegedly facilitated the exploitative movement of a 16-year-oldgirl to Libya.

Ukandu said that the incident happened on Oct. 10 and that investigation was ongoing. NAN reports that the victim’s father, Mr Johnson Agu, while narrating the incident alleged that Nwite visited his home at Ohoaffia Amoffia Village, Ukawu Community in the area after which his daughter allegedly got missing.

“Upon enquiry, it was discovered that Nwite, camouflaged as a commercial motorcycle rider, picked my daughter with her luggage at Onunworie Ohaffia in Ukawu to Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA where she allegedly boarded a bus for the journey,” he said.