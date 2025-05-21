Police Nab Dispatch Rider Who Diverted Medical Equipment Worth N34m

Share

Operatives of the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force, have arrested a dispatch rider, Mathew Adoche, for allegedly stealing medical equipment that he was sent to deliver.

It was learnt that the suspect was given the equipment at Ikotun, Ikeja to be delivered to a customer at Idumota, but instead escaped with it before he was later arrested.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), CSP Ayuba Umma, in a statement yesterday said one Ajefolakemi John, a Medical Doctor, reported that he contacted Adoche, a dispatch rider, on April 15, to deliver medical equipment from Ikotun and Ikeja Lagos to Idumota for onward delivery to a client in Zamfara State.

Umma said the petitioner alleged that the said Adochie made away with all the medical equipment and has since been out of reach as all efforts to reach him proved abortive and all his phone lines turned off. She said the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos detailed the officer-in-charge Zonal Anti-Crime Unit and his team for discreet investigation.

The investigating team swung into action and was able to discover the suspect’s location in Adoka Community, Benue State.

Thereafter the team proceeded on investigation activities to Benue State where the suspect was arrested in his hideout at Ugbokpo Community, upon the arrest all the items were recovered, except the Mindray DP 10 Laptop-Ultrasound which was sold to one Chukwudi Eyinaya of Mushin Area, Lagos State.

During questioning, he confessed that having sold the ultra – sound-laptop, he kept the remaining items with his sister in Ihiala area of Anambra State before relocating to Adoka, Benue State where he was arrested.

Some of the items worth thirty four million, four hundred thousand naira recovered from him includes; Mindray SV 300 Laptop Ventilator XI,Mindray 3-part Hematology Analyzer XI, Mindray Patient Monitor X2, Patient Monitor Trolley X2, 5. Zoncare 12 lead ECG XI,Mindray DP 10 Laptop Ultrasound XI.

