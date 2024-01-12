Police Nab Cult Members Terrorising Lagos Community, Recover Arms

Three leaders of a suspected cult group have been arrested by the police in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, said flushing cultists and criminals out of the state is one of his priorities in the state.

The CP made the disclosure yesterday when he hosted Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja.

He assured residents of the state that one of his major agenda is to fight cultism, traffic robbery and kidnapping among other prominent cases in the state.