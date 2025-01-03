Police Nab Catholic Priest For ‘Shooting Dead Boy Who Set Off Fireworks’ In Church

Share

The Imo State Police Command said it has arrested a Catholic Priest identified as Joseph Enyinaya, in connection with the murder of a boy in his church.

The boy was reportedly shot by the priest on December 31, after he set off fireworks inside the St. Columbus Catholic Church in Amaimo, Ikeduru LGA of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, said that the suspect was arrested yesterday and that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Okoye added that the remains of the victim has been deposited in a morgue in the nearby Atta Ikeduru community.

“The priest has been arrested, and the body of the boy has been deposited at a mortuary in Atta Ikeduru,” Okoye said. “The police has launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident.”

The police spokesperson assured residents of the state that details of the case will be communicated as investigation continues.

Share

Please follow and like us: