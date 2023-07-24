Police nab Beninoise over bid to use son for money ritual

…I want to come out of poverty -Suspect

A 50-year-old farmer, Poni Bada, has been arrested by Police of the Zone 2 Command for attempting to use his son for money ritual at the Sango-Ota area of the state. The suspect, a native of Cotonou in Benin Republic allegedly brought his nine year-old son, Agbe Bada, to Ilaro to find a herbalist that would help him use the for money ritual. Bada was said to have lied to his son that he was bringing him to Nigeria to work as a houseboy through his brother, one Benjamin Balobi.

It was gathered that after the boy had worked for a month at one Baba Shina’s house as a houseboy his father told Balobi that the money they were paying his son was too small. It was in the process of complaining, that the boy’s father opened up to Balobi that instead of returning his son to Cotonou he would prefer to use him for money ritual and that Balobi should help him get a better herbalist that could do the work. Our correspondent further gathered that Balobi also allegedly contacted Baba Shina to help him get a herbalist for the job. According to Bada, he has 10 children from three wives, but decided to use Agbe, being the last child for money ritual so as for him to able to train other children and also live a good life.

Bada who was paraded by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 command, AIG, Muhammad Ali, before Journalists, over the weekend, said: “I came to Nigeria on May 30, 2023 to meet my brother, Benjamin Balobi at Ilaro, with the plan to use my son as houseboy, but when the money paid to him was not enough, it was then the thought of using him for money ritual came to my mind and I told my brother about it. Muhammed said during interrogation, they all confessed and admitted to the crime, adding that the boy will be taken to a juvenile home pending the conclusion of investigation