Police Nab Bandit, 3 Suspected Car Snatchers In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, said its operatives have detained one bandit and three suspected car snatchers in the state. This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, yesterday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On Dec. 16, at about 1800 hours, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by their Officer incharge, SP Sani Ibrahim, acting based on credible information, successfully intercepted and detained Aliyu Umar, in Zaria.”

He said the suspect, was apprehended in possession of eight AK-47 magazines and 50 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition.

He explained that during preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to being part of a notorious bandit gang operating in Zamfara State and that he travel to Barikin Ladi, Jos, to collect the weapons from another accomplice, whose real identity is yet to be ascertained.

