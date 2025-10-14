Police Nab 9 Suspected Robbers, Recover Weapons, Stolen Vehicle In Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it had arrested nine members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who had been terrorising parts of the state and its neighbours.

The command has also recovered rifles, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons during a coordinated operation across Kano and Kaduna States.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this yesterday in Kano while briefing newsmen on the command’s latest breakthrough against violent crimes.

Bakori said the operation followed a robbery incident last Wednesday, at Unguwar Wambai, Dorayi Babba Quarters, where armed robbers attacked a residence around 2 a.m., carting away a Toyota Yaris car, N3.7 million, three mobile phones, and other valuables.

“In the course of the attack, the suspects assaulted the victim’s wife, causing serious injuries.

“Prompt response from operatives attached to Dorayi Division led to the arrest of one suspect, while further intelligence by the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) resulted in the arrest of eight others at different locations within Kano and Kaduna.

“The arrested suspects include: Abubakar Aminu (22), Aliyu Aliyu (23), Abubakar Usman (22), Sulaiman Sani (20), Yusuf Yusuf (17), Abdulrahman Aliyu (23), Salisu Hussaini (17), Sulaiman Abdullahi (20), and Abdulmutallib Sa’ad (24),” Bakori said.

According to him, the suspects confessed to their involvement in several armed robbery operations in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, including another recent attack at Unguwar Jakada, Dorayi Quarters.

Items recovered from them include one double-barrel gun, one English Falcon pistol, one scrapped Phoenix pistol, 18 live cartridges, two cutlasses, four knives, one iron cutter, three torchlights, two mobile phones, and a red Toyota Corolla LE used in their operations.

“All the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” the CP stated.

Bakori also highlighted the success of the command’s communitydriven crime prevention model, Operation Kukan Kura, which he said had led to a sharp decline in violent crimes, phone snatching, and street thuggery in the state.

He commended his officers for their professionalism and dedication, urging them to sustain the momentum.

The commissioner also appreciated the cooperation of residents in providing credible information, assuring that the police would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property across Kano State.