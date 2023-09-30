Police Nab 7 Suspected Kidnappers In Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has said it has apprehended seven persons over alleged involvement in kidnapping.

These seven suspects, according to the state command were believed to be those causing terror in Girei, Tambo, and Borong villages, spanning Girei and Demsa Local Government Areas of the state.

Announced their arrest in a press statement issued on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested and detained on Friday, September 29.

He identified the suspects as Kabiru Muhammed, 42 years old; Ibrahim Audu, 17 years; Hassan Usman, 40 years, Musa Sani, 22 years; Bello Ibrahim, 35 years; Abdullahi Saidu, 17 years; and Muhammed Abdu, 40 years.

The statement reads, “Further to the Command’s renewed commitment to checkmating crimes and criminality in the State, on 29/9/2023, the Command operatives attached to Girei Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, disconnected the suspects,” the police stated.

According to the Police spokesperson, the seven suspects are all residents of Tambo, Girei LGA.

“The suspects were trailed to their hideouts after the kidnap of one Koire Alhaji Ruwa of the same address and N10 million ransom was demanded.

“Interestingly, when the coordinator of the organised crime was apprehended, he immediately confessed, thereby giving instructions to his collaborators to unconditionally release the kidnapped victim to prevent him from the consequences of the crime he committed.

“There and then, the victim was released unhurt,” the police explained.