Police Nab 55-Year-Old Man For Impregnating 15-Year-Old Niece

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 55-year-old Ade- mola Joshua over an alleged griev- ous case of incest and sexual abuse.

The suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Jimoh Abayomi, said impregnated his 15-year-old niece in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Giving details of the incident, Jimoh said on January 4, one Adewale reported to the Command that the suspect had been engaging in unlawful sexual activities with his sister’s daughter, a 15-year-old minor.

He said the complainant stated that the act was uncovered following inquiries into the cause of the victim’s pregnancy. Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the case was immediately referred to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the Command for discreet and thorough investigation.

The police spokesman said the suspect is currently in custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Jimoh said the Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children, and to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full weight of the law without compromise.