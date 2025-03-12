Police Nab 5 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms In Rivers

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers following credible intelligence on their operations and hideouts.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, stated that operatives also recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

She alleged that the suspects were responsible for multiple kidnappings in Rivers and the recent killing of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bello Amadu, 35, Mohammadu Bello, 30, Adamu Musa, 30, Suleman Umar, 26, and Abubakar Mohammed, 22.

According to Iringe-Koko, the operation lasted about eight hours before the alleged kidnappers were apprehended.

“The suspects were arrested following a series of kidnapping incidents in Rukpokwu, Igwuruta, Omagwa, and Etche communities, which prompted Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command to take swift action,” she stated.

She added that acting on actionable intelligence, police operatives conducted a coordinated raid in the communities, leading to the suspect’s capture on Saturday.

Iringe-Koko listed arms recovered from the suspects to include two AK 47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 66 rounds of live ammunition, and 10 live cartridges.

