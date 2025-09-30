Police Nab 5 Notorious Bandits, Recover Firearms In Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested five notorious bandits wanted for terrorising the FCT and neighbouring states through kidnapping and armed robbery. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the operation which took place from September 20th to 28th, was led by the Commander of the Scorpion Squad.

According to Adeh, the suspects have been linked to several kidnappings across the North Central, North West and North East regions and had long been on the wanted list of the Police and other security agencies. The suspects were eventually tracked to Nasarawa State, where they were apprehended.

The suspects include: Abdullahi Garuba, aka Alhaji Ore, (40), Yusuf Inuwa, aka Alhaji Dabunda, (59), David Kaika, aka Baba, (29), Baba Imaji (female), (36), Ibrahim Nasiru, aka Pepper Exhibits recovered during the operation include: 2,186 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 rifles with obliterated serial numbers, one locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges, and five operational motorcycles used by the suspects.