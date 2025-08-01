Police Nab 494 Suspects Involved In Various Heinous Crimes In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have nabbed a total of 494 suspects involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, and illegal possession of firearms.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command, Muhammad Rabiu, said this at a press briefing yesterday in Kaduna.

“In the month of July, the command recorded substantial successes in their operations against criminal elements.

“The operatives recovered a significant cache of firearms, including six AK-47 Rifles (English), 12 Locally Made Ak-47 Rifles, five Pistols, and one Pump Action Gun.

“Others are eight AK-47 Magazines, 20 AK-47 Ammunition, 87 Pistol Ammunition and 36 Cartridges. “Several stolen motor vehicles and motorcycles were recovered, including three Golf III Wagons, one Toyota Prado Jeep, one Toyota Corolla (Linked to cross-border robbery) and five motorcycles,” Rabiu said. He also said that the command also arrested a notorious bandit leader who had been on the run for 11 years and one Aminu Ado-Yarima, a serial impersonator.

The commissioner said that the bandit leader was apprehended in a village in Shika District of Giwa LGA, with firearms recovered from his hideout. He said that Ado-Yarima, had impersonated several high-profile figures, including governors and security officials.