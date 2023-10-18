Police Nab 40-Year-Old Man For Raping Prophetess In Ogun

A 40-year-old man identified as Lekan Sunday has been arrested for allegedly raping a prophetess in a church in Ogun State.

Sunday accused of committing the crime last Thursday, was arrested by the operatives of the state police command on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect entered the Orioke Aanu Oluwa Gbohunmi church in the Ilogbo Adu area of Kemta, Abeokuta, armed with weapons and found the victim sleeping.

He reportedly held the prophetess hostage, brandishing a knife and threatening to harm her if she resisted.

It was reported that when the prophetess’s call did not yield results, she started pleading with the suspect to pity her.

Despite several pleas with Sunday, the suspect was said to have insisted on having carnal knowledge of the prophetess.

After finally forcing her into submission and allegedly raping the prophetess, the victim was said to have approached a nearby police station, where the matter was reported.

Having received the complaint, the police launched a manhunt for the suspect who had fled.

He was later arrested on Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident and mentioned that the prophetess recognized the suspect as a mason and laborer in the area.

Odutola said, “The incident happened last Thursday. We arrested the suspect on Monday. The preliminary investigation into the matter is ongoing.”