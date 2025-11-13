Police Nab 4 Robbery Suspects In Bauchi, Recover Stolen Items

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers in connection with a series of house invasions and thefts in the Bauchi metropolis.

According to a statement yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the arrest followed a complaint lodged by one Everest Jonathan of Behind V.I.O. Office along Jos Road, Bauchi.

Jonathan reported that around 2:10 a.m. on November 11, a group of about five armed men broke into his residence and carted away several valuable items, including an Android smartphone, a keypad phone, a travelling bag, two pairs of sneakers, and clothing items.

Upon receiving the report at B’ Division Police Headquarters, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Holman Simon, visited the scene for assessment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects, identified as Alhassan Jibrin, alias Babani Biri, aged 20 and residing in the Danjuma Goje area of Bauchi, had accidentally abandoned his Android phone during the operation.

Further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects – Lawan Adamu of Wayan Makafi area, Lawan Idris (20) of Behind Old Airport, and Muhammad Yau, alias Madugu (22), of Behind Emir’s Palace, Bauchi.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to conspiring among themselves to invade homes around the V.I.O. Office area along Jos Road, where they robbed occupants of their belongings on multiple occasions.

Items recovered from the suspects include: One travelling bag, Two sets of clothes, Two pairs of sneakers, Two sharp cutlasses, One Android phone, One keypad mobile phone, Two torchlights, among other exhib- its. The PPRO added that efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices currently at large.