Police nab 35-year-old man for attempted murder in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Mustapha Tahiti, 35 years old, a medical recorder with the Maternity Clinic, Kofar Ran, Bauchi town, for alleged murder attempt. In a press release signed by the state Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed formation about their parents or community. However, during a visit to the station where the children were quartered after the incident, Mrs. Mbah, who described the incident as heart-wrenching, said her Foundation would not allow the children to suffer or their future hampered by the event.

“This is a very sad news and my heart goes out to these children. To be stripped of a mother’s love at the early stages of their lives is heartbreaking. But it has happened. So, what we will do going forward is to ensure that they are not stranded in life; that they do not lack quality education, and that their future and destinies are not truncated. The NGO said there is an increase in gender based violence in the society and that it is important that every sector join hands to fight the scourge, noting that it should not be left alone to NGO’s.

The program officer of the NGO, Ogechi Steven while addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos said “it is important we form a common Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi, it said the suspect was arrested on 6th March, following credible intelligence available at the disposal of the Department. Acted promptly, the operative picked up the suspect while actively planning to kill his cousin and his wife.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime and stated that he filled a syringe with an insecticide chemical he bought which would be forcefully administered on the victims. He also said he would cart away their valuables after killing both his brother and his wife. The syringe filled with insecticide chemicals has been recovered as an exhibit. “Further discreet investigation uncovered that the suspect had grudges with the victim for marrying his late elder brother’s wife, whom he loved dearly and wanted to marry.

Unfortunately, the widow does not want to marry him. The suspect in his further confession, said he warned the victim several times not to marry the widow but ignored him.”