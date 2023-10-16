Police Nab 30 Suspects Over Plot To Disrupt Kano Mass Wedding

The operatives of Kano State Police Command on Monday announced on Monday that they apprehended approximately 30 suspected troublemakers attempting to disrupt the mass wedding event hosted by the Kano State Government at the Government House during the weekend.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kano State Government recently conducted a mass wedding ceremony for approximately 1,800 couples as part of its mass wedding program over the weekend.

However, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this information on Monday during a meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and leaders of the Tactical Team.

The Commissioner mentioned that the majority of the 30 individuals apprehended during the event had come from nearby states and had plans to disrupt the proceedings.

He said some of them were caught with master keys, among other items, to aid them in stealing at the event.

The Kano CP told pressmen, “I assure you that Kano is safe, and it will continue to be safe. During the Mass Wedding over the weekend, some people wanted to disrupt the event, but we did not allow that to happen.

“Thirty criminals who came with the intention to disrupt the event were arrested. On interrogation, we discovered that most of them came from neighbouring states.

“Some of them came with Master Keys with the intention to steal vehicles, but their plans were aborted. You saw how we were able to secure lives and properties during the big event. Nobody complained. That is to show you that we are on track.”

Gumel urged residents and visitors to move about their businesses without fear, saying that “Kano is a peaceful state. People should feel free to visit Kano.”