Police Nab 30 Suspects Over Criminal Activities In Yobe

The operatives of the Yobe State Police Command in collaboration with sister security agencies have arrested 30 suspects involved in criminal activities across the state.

The state Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim made this disclosed on Monday in a statement made available to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.

Dungus said among those arrested were 25-year-old Mohammed Garba and 22-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed for allegedly stabbing to death a man whom they broke into his house for theft.

“The Command sympathises with the bereaved family and assures the community of appropriate punishment for the culprits.

READ ALSO:

“However, most of the culprits arrested have served imprisonment terms in the past from similar offences”, he noted.

He also disclosed that items recovered from the suspects include: a knife and five cellphones of different brands.

“Meanwhile, the discrete investigation has since commenced for subsequent prosecution as the command urges good members of the communities to support security agencies by providing useful information of any suspicious movements and criminals’ hideouts”, he said.