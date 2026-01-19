Police Nab 3 Suspects Over Alleged Murder Of Woman, 8 Others In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and eight others.

The incident occurred at Dorayi Chiranchi quarters and Tudun Yola of Gwale Local Government Area of the state The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Bakori told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview yesterday, that the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation conducted between 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 4:00 a.m. yesterday.

Bakori explained that the alleged leader of the syndicate, a relative of the deceased, confessed to the crime and admitted involvement in other violent attacks, including the killing of two housewives in Tudun Yola Quarters.

The operation was conducted on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and coordinated by the Commissioner of Police in Kano State.

Bakori said that items recovered from the suspects include bloodstained clothes, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a club, cash allegedly taken from the scene, and other weapons.