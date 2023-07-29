Police Nab 3 Suspects In Connection With Killing of 2 Officers In Aba

The Abia State Police Command on Friday announced that it has arrested three suspects in connection with the Tuesday gruesome killing of two police officers in Aba, the Commercial hub of the state.

Recall that we reported the incident, where a police Inspector on patrol duty and a Constable, who was on the convoy of Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu were gruesomely killed by unidentified hoodlums at Samec Junction, near Ariaria International Market.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Abia State Command, said that acting on credible intelligence, police operatives stormed a Hotel located in Ohanze Obingwa Local Government Area of the State on Thursday about 11:30 am and arrested three male suspects.

The PPRO said that two revolver pistols, six rounds of 7.62x39MM Ammunition suitable for AK-47 rifles and five rounds of 9MM Ammunition were found in their possession, as an investigation into the case continues.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command also recorded another success in the fight against violent crime when it arrested two notorious kidnap kingpins at the popular Lokpanta Garki Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO equally said that the arrest which occurred on Thursday at about 8:00 am came when police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Isuochi Police Division, acting on credible intelligence, raided the Garki market Lokpanta.

She said that apart from the two notorious kidnap kingpins, the police also arrested 20 male and four female suspects and recovered weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, and some objects suspected to be charms at the Garki Market in Lok