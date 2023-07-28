Police Nab 3 Suspects In Connection To Killing Of Two Officers In Aba

…arrest kidnap kingpins in Umunneochi

The Abia State Police Command on Friday announced it has arrested three suspects in connection to the Tuesday gruesome killing of two police officers in Aba, the Commercial hub of the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a police Inspector on patrol duty and a Constable who was on the convoy of Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu were gruesomely killed by unidentified hoodlums at Samec Junction, near Ariaria International Market.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Abia State Command, said that acting on credible intelligence, police operatives stormed a Hotel located in Ohanze Obingwa Local Government Area of the State on Thursday at about 11:30 am and arrested three male suspects.

The PPRO said that two revolver pistols, six rounds of 7.62x39MM Ammunition suitable for AK-47 rifles and five rounds of 9MM Ammunition were found in their possession, as an investigation into the case continues.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command also recorded another success in the fight against violent crime when it arrested two notorious kidnap kingpins at the popular Lokpanta Garki Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO equally said that the arrest which occurred on July 27, 2023, at about 8:00 am came when police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Isuochi Police Division, acting on credible intelligence, raided the Garki market Lokpanta.

She said that apart from the two notorious kidnap kingpins, the police also arrested 20 male and four female suspects and recovered weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, and some objects suspected to be charms at the Garki Market in Lokpanta.

The PPRO equally explained that within a space of a few weeks, the Abia State Police Command has recorded serious success in the battle against and has equally rescued many kidnapped victims.

“On the 2nd day of July 2023, at about 8:00 pm, the Divisional Police Officer Isuochi and some operatives of Abia State Police Command while on patrol along Obinolu Ngodo, after the military base, ran into a Kidnapping incident.

“The kidnappers were given a hot chase and they ran into the bush, consequently, one victim was rescued. Furthermore, on 23 July 2023, at about 6:00 am, in continuation of the pursuit/bush combing, two more victims were rescued namely; Chukwukere Henry ‘m’ of Ogidi in Anambra State, Joshua Udeh ‘m’ of Okigwe in Imo State.

Rescued victims confirmed that other victims succeeded in escaping and some ran to the military base, due to confusion that erupted in the kidnappers’ den,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Abia State, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie has assured residents that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality while counting on the support from well-meaning Abia people in ensuring that the State is safe for all.