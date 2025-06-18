Police Nab 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Edo

Share

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers, who allegedly collected over N75 million from victims’ families between Jan. 2024 and April 2025 in the state.

The suspects, Asemota Osamede (38), Michael Tomminiwei (43) and Kelly Aitoya (34), were said to belong to a four-man kidnap gang terrorising Benin City and its environs.

It was learnt that the suspects kidnapped about 10 victims and collected over N75 million ransom from them over the period.

A police source said luck, however, ran out on the suspects on April 10 when they allegedly kidnapped one Mrs Vivian Diode who operates a sawmill at Eayan, Aduwawa along the Benin-Auchi road, Benin City.

The source said the suspected kidnappers collected N1.5 million from her bank account forcefully while in captivity and also collected N6 million ransom from her family members before releasing her.

