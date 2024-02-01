Police Nab 3 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Establish Cybercrime Desk in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested a syndicate of three Internet fraudsters who are notorious for defrauding unsuspecting students of Kaduna State University (KASU) of their tuition fees. Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansur Hassan in a statement yesterday in Kaduna gave the names of the suspects as Muhammad Uthman Busari of Nariya Kaduna, AbdulAzeez Hamza of Hayin Dan-mani Kaduna and Noel Nims Audiya “who are mainly cybercafe operators.”

He said the suspects compromised the students’ registration portal and took undue advantage of those who chose to pay their fees online rather than via the normal banking platforms. The command also disclosed the establishment of a cybercrime desk which is dedicated to tackling cybercrimes like accounts hacking, fake purchase alerts, deceptive social romance, crypto currency/ Forex frauds among others.

Meanwhile part of the statement said the three suspects often collects tuition fees from students in full but will pay a lesser amount into the State’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) and go further to intercept and manipulate the electronic transaction receipts from the TSA to read complete payment.

The spokesman said, “So far, the suspects have short-changed over three hundred students of KASU and the total amount involved is put at over 60 million naira which the principal suspect Muhammad Uthman Busari have used in building and furnishing a house, purchase of a car, electronic appliances, gadgets and plots of lands in both Kaduna and Kwara States. The suspects have since been charged to court for prosecution.”