August 1, 2025
Police Nab 3 Suspected Cultists In Delta

The Police Command in Delta State has apprehended three suspected cultists in the state.

Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Warri yesterday, said that the suspected hoodlums were arrested on Wednesday in Abraka Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the trio were nabbed by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), following credible information.

According to him, the police operatives stormed their hideout within the neighborhood of the Campus three Big gate in the University community. Recall that Abraka Community hosts the stateowned university.

“On July 30, operatives of the Command’s RRS, while acting on credible information, stormed a criminal hideout at Big gate, Campus Three in Abraka.

