Police Nab 3 Suspected Armed Robbers In Delta

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS led by CSP Nosa Alex have arrested three suspected armed robbers in a criminal hideout around the Basket Market area in Asaba, Delta State.

The suspects includes Rabbi Godwin, male, 25, Lucky Nanakumo, male, 20, and David Igwe, 19. They were arrested during a targeted raid on October 3. The operatives also recovered from the suspects, fabricated Beretta pistol. Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a statement he sent to newsmen in Warri.

The Police Image maker said, “During the operation, three suspects, Rabbi Godwin (m, 25), Lucky Nanakumo (m, 20), and David Igwe (m, 19), were arrested.”

According to SP Edafe, “A search of the location yielded one fabricated Beretta pistol, which was recovered and secured as evidence.” He said, “The suspects remain in RRS custody as investigators intensify efforts to arrest additional gang members and recover more weapons.”