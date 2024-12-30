Police Nab 3 ‘Shila Boys’ For Alleged Robbery In Adamawa

Share

The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended three suspected members of a notorious gang group known as ‘Shila boys’ in Yola for alleged robbery.

The police spokesman in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in a statement at the weekend in Yola.

Nguroje said the police received credible information that five of the boys were robbing people along Bishop Street in the Jimeta area of Yola in the early hours.

“Upon reaching the scene, the suspects aggressively attacked the police officers with machetes and knives in an attempt to resist arrest.

“In a bid to neutralise the attack, minimum force was used, three suspects were arrested, while two others escaped,” he said.

According to him, items recovered include machetes, knives, ATM cards, phones, and a tricycle that would be used as exhibits. He said the arrested suspects are now aiding the ongoing investigation.

