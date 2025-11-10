Police Nab 3 Sex Syndicate Members, Rescue 15 Women In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has busted a notorious syndicate that lures young ladies to Akure, the state capital, for sexual exploitation under the guise of job recruitment and social media content creation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the Command, through the operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Jayeola Joshua along with two others.

Alayande said efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accomplices, signaling the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens. He said investigations revealed that the syndicate lured victims from across the country with false promises of lucrative employment, including domestic work, ushering services, and overseas placements.

However, when they arrived in Akure, 15 victims, aged 20 to 26, were accommodated in an apartment in Alagbaka, which became the operational base for the illicit sexual activities. He said the arrangement not only facilitated exploitation but also highlighted how organised criminal elements prey on the vulnerability of unsuspecting young women seeking legitimate opportunities.

According to him, further inquiry uncovered that the victims were manipulated into sending nude images and videos, which were subsequently transmitted to clients procuring sexual services. He said the principal suspect reportedly received the largest share of the proceeds, while the operation was disguised as producing “relationship content” on social media, misleading the public and masking criminal intent.

The police spokesman said evidence indicated that the apartment was specifically rented to facilitate these activities, prompting the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal to direct that the landlords be invited for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Alayande said the 15 victims were taken to the Police Hospital, Akure, for medical care, psychological evaluation, and counseling. In line with a victim-centered approach, Alayande said the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for further investigation, counseling, and reintegration of the victims into society.

He also issued a marching order that all arrested suspects must be prosecuted and intensified efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices, demonstrating the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and sexual exploitation.