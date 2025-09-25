Police Nab 3, Recover Dismantled Motorcycle Parts In Niger

The Niger State Police Command said it had arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Kontagora. This was contained in a statement by the Command spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, yesterday in Minna.

According to him, on Sept. 23, at about 9am, a police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Div. Kontagora, while on routine patrol along Kontagora-Yauri Road, sighted two persons on a motorcycle with a sack. He said that the team flagged down the motorcycle, but they refused to stop and were chased and eventually arrested.

“A spot search was immediately carried out on them and dismantled parts of a Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered from the sack they were carrying. “During interrogation, they confessed to having stolen the Bajaj Motorcycle within the town and dismantled it for ease of movement for sale.

“They also mentioned one Elijah Ochoba who took part in dismantling the motorcycle,” he said. The spokesperson said the three suspects have been arrested and in custody for further investigation.