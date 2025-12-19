Police Nab 3 Kidnap Suspects, Seize 54 AK-47 Ammunition In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered 54 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition during a security operation in the state. The development was contained in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama.

According to Makama, the arrests followed an intelligence-led patrol carried out by local vigilantes in the Bani area of Kwara State at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Makama disclosed that vigilante operatives, led by their commander in Bani, Taiye Abubakar, were on routine patrol when they spotted two men riding a Bajaj motorcycle and attempted to stop them.

“One of the suspects reportedly fled, while the other was arrested on the spot,” Makama wrote. A search conducted on the arrested suspect led to the recovery of 54 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition in his possession.

The suspects were identified as Gero Mahamadu a n d Lawale Falike, b o t h f r o m commun i t i e s around the Bani and Jebba axis.

During interrogation, the arrested suspect allegedly confessed that the ammunition was supplied by two other individuals and was meant to be delivered to another accomplice for a planned kidnapping operation.