Police Nab 3 Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy Suspects In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has apprehended three suspects, Yahaya Atta, Mas’ud Abubakar, and Mustapha Mohammed, in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The suspects were alleged to have stopped a tricyclist, Usman Babangida, and robbed him of his tricycle on October 13. Acting on the victim’s complaint, detectives from the AntiFraud Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department tracked down the suspects to Argungu LGA in Kebbi State, where they were attempting to sell the stolen tricycle.

The suspects were subsequently arrested, and the exhibit recovered. The suspects have been arraigned in court. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, has reiterated the command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety. He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to support police efforts.